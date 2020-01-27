WATCH LIVE: Funeral held for Tyler firefighter Stuart Weatherford

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Funeral services for longtime Tyler firefighter Stuart Weatherford are being held today.
Fire Captain Stuart Weatherford passed away on Friday morning, January 24, after a long battle with cancer.
According to a press release from the Tyler Fire Department, Captain Weatherford worked out of Fire Station #8 on Shiloh Rd. in the southeastern part of the city.
Weatherford is survived by his wife Kelly and four children.
Weatherford’s funeral service is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., at Rock Hill Baptist Church, with interment to follow at the Zion Hill Assembly of God cemetery, FM 1861 in Walton, TX, near Martins Mill.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.