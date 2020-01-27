WATCH LIVE: Funeral held for Tyler firefighter Stuart Weatherford

Tyler Firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own today. Fire Captain Stuart Weatherford passed away on Friday morning, January 24, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. (Source: Tyler Fire Department)
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Funeral services for longtime Tyler firefighter Stuart Weatherford are being held today.

According to a press release from the Tyler Fire Department, Captain Weatherford worked out of Fire Station #8 on Shiloh Rd. in the southeastern part of the city.

Weatherford is survived by his wife Kelly and four children.

Weatherford’s funeral service is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., at Rock Hill Baptist Church, with interment to follow at the Zion Hill Assembly of God cemetery, FM 1861 in Walton, TX, near Martins Mill.

