UT Tyler surprises East Texas seniors with full ride scholarships

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas seniors will not have to worry about how they will pay for college.
This week, the University of Texas at Tyler is making stops at several area high schools to surprise the 2020 UT Tyler Presidential Fellows with full-ride scholarships.
Fourteen students will receive the award. KLTV’s Dante Nuñez was there as two of them were surprised Monday morning.
Elaina Fancher, a senior at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, and Jack Pannagl, a senior at Whitehouse High School, were selected from hundreds of applicants after submitting essays and doing interviews.
