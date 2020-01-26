Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy throughout the overnight hours into tomorrow morning. Patchy dense fog will be possible tomorrow morning before clearing out later in the morning hours. A fair mix of sunshine and clouds tomorrow afternoon as highs range in the lower to middle 60s. Cloud cover increases overnight into Tuesday and showers move into East Texas early in the morning ahead of our next cold front. Light to moderate showers will be likely throughout the day on Tuesday, and a few pockets of heavier rain and isolated lightning will be possible as well. Rain ends late Tuesday/very early Wednesday. An upper-level disturbance moves through late Thursday-Friday and brings another chance of scattered showers to East Texas before a weak cold front arrives on Friday. This front will clear skies late Friday and will lead to a pleasant and dry weekend.