One dead in motorcycle crash in Sulphur Springs

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Sulphur Springs.
According to the Sulphur Springs Police Department, they were dispatched at 6:19 p.m. Sunday to the 125 mile-marker on westbound Interstate 30 for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
The motorcycle was in the left lane when the driver lost control causing to motorcycle to lay on its side.
Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
Police identified the driver as Andrew Taylor Glass, 23, of Savoy, TX.
The crash remains under investigation.
