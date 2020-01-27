Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TWO KILLED-LITTLE ROCK
Police ID 2 women killed in shooting at Little Rock home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities have identified two women who were killed at their Little Rock home during a shooting that also injured a 2-year-old boy. Little Rock police said on Sunday that I’Quira Tate, 21, and Brittany Tate, 24, were fatally shot after a male suspect entered their home and started shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The 2-year-old boy was shot in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital. Police said the boy was later released. Police say no suspect has been identified. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.
OBIT-WOOD
Ranger Boats founder Forrest L. Wood dies at 87
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — Forrest L. Wood, who created one of the top brands in the boating industry and was a pioneer of bass tournament fishing, has died at age 87. Wood, who was born in Flippin, Ark., founded with his wife Nina the company Ranger Boats in 1968. The business quickly grew and became a household name among fisherman around the U.S. He sold the company in 1987. Wood was known as the “father of the modern bass boat.” Keith Daffron, his grandson, said in a Facebook post that Wood died on Saturday surrounded by his family. He died after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are pending.
HOUSE FIRE-HOMICIDE
North Little Rock fire being investigated as homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in North Little Rock say a house fire earlier this month is being investigated as a homicide. Firefighters responded to a blaze at a North Little Rock home early in the morning on Jan. 18. After the blaze was extinguished, firefighters found the body of man. The remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death. Police say the manner of death has been ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as 32-year old Joshua Dylan Watson.
ARKANSAS-MISSING WOMAN
Authorities: Remains may be body of missing Arkansas woman
HAZEN, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say human remains recovered Saturday from a crude grave in Arkansas may be the body of a woman who has been missing since earlier this month. The Arkansas State Police said authorities discovered the remains while investigating the disappearance of 42-year-old Christy Rooks. The remains were found north of Hazen, a small city located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Little Rock. Authorities say the investigation into her disappearance led them to a farm and home between Hazen and Des Arc. Rooks is from Wynne, located about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Hazen. Wynne police have said she was last seen around Jan. 10 in the Hazen area.
TWO KILLED-LITTLE ROCK
2 killed, toddler injured in shooting at Little Rock home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say two women have been killed and a 2-year-old boy injured in a shooting at their Little Rock home. Officer Eric Barnes said officers arriving at the home early Saturday found the two women dead. Police say they've identified a person of interest, but that person is not in custody. Police said the boy was shot in the upper body. He is at a hospital in serious condition. Police say a teen who was inside the home was a witness and wasn't injured. Barnes said investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.
ARKANSAS TERRORISM INDICTMENT
Judge OKs classified information status in terrorism case
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A judge in Arkansas has allowed a U.S. government official to help guard against the release of classified information during the upcoming terrorism trial of a Yemeni citizen accused of providing material support to al-Qaida. Bilal Al-Rayanni is charged with providing material support to the terrorist organization and with providing a false name on a passport. On Thursday, the judge granted the Justice Department's motion to allow a designated classified information security officer to participate in the case to handle classified information. Trial begins in July.