Federal judge sentences Texarkana woman who stole $60K from booster club to 23 months

According to information presented in court, during 2017 and 2018, May served as the treasurer of the Pleasant Grove High School Showstoppers Booster Club, in Texarkana, Texas. The club exists primarily to support the educational enrichment of the Showstoppers dance team by raising funds that allow them to participate in events across Texas and the United States. To further that goal, the club solicits the public for charitable donations and participation for the benefit of the students involved. As treasurer of the organization, May was entrusted with all funds received by the club and was responsible for depositing cash and checks received through various fundraising sources. May was also responsible for maintaining appropriate records of the funds received and expenditures made on behalf of the club. As treasurer, May was also entrusted with a debit card attached to the club’s bank account to be used for club business. However, from June 2017 to around November 2018, May defrauded the club by stealing cash that had been received as donations to the club and using the debit card to withdraw funds from the club’s bank account all for her own personal use. May prepared treasurer reports that falsely stated the club’s bank balances in order to hide her scheme from club officers and members. May’s fraudulent scheme resulted in the theft of more than $60,000 from the booster club.