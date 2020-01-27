East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for an increase in cloud cover this evening and overnight tonight as another weak/moderate storm system moves into East Texas during the day on Tuesday. It should exit the area by early on Wednesday morning leaving clouds around the area for a few days. Rain chances rapidly increase overnight tonight...after midnight...and stay with us throughout the entire day/evening on Tuesday. There is a chance for a few isolated thundershowers on Tuesday as well, however, no significant chance for severe weather is expected. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday and then again late on Thursday. As we head into the weekend, the clouds should begin to exit and the sun should shine. Temperatures will remain mild on Tuesday with the rain and out ahead of the cold front, then cool off for several days. Lows should drop into the upper 30s Thursday through Saturday mornings and highs should stay in the 50s Wednesday through Friday. As we head into the afternoon on Sunday and Monday...high temperatures could range from 70-75 degrees with lows in the 40s.