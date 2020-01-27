City hosting open house to discuss project bringing 50 miles of bike lanes to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is inviting residents to take part in a special meeting about a project that will provide 50 miles of bicycle lanes throughout the city.
The city will host the Tyler Bike Stripes open house on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Tyler Rose Center. Guests are invited to ask questions, give comments, and review the plans and maps showing where the bike lanes will be painted on several roads.
The project identifies 11 bicycle lane routes and a centralized hub near the downtown area. The proposed work includes painting bicycle lanes and placing designated signage along the existing roadways as follows:
- Route 1 – From UT Tyler along Old Omen Road, McDonald Road, Golden Road, Devine Street and Mahon Road to Tyler Junior College
- Route 1a – Along Lazy Creek Drive, Calloway Road, Lake Vista Circle, Lake Forest Drive, Oak Village Drive, Woods Boulevard, Long Leaf Drive, Winding Way and Eastwood Boulevard to Old Omen Road
- Route 2 – From Loop 323 along Garden Valley Road and W. Oakwood Street to the Oakwood Cemetery; From N. Glenwood Boulevard along Forest Avenue and S. Lyons Avenue to S. Parkdale Drive; From Forest Avenue along W. Erwin Street to Confederate Avenue
- Route 3 – From Loop 323 along Paluxy Drive, DeCharles Street, Amherst Street and Donnybrook Avenue to Houston Street
- Route 4 – From Loop 323 along Bellwood Road and Houston street to S. Vine Avenue; From Shaw Street along S. Lyons Avenue to Bellwood Road
- Route 5 – From Cambridge Road, along Yale Drive, Heritage Drive, Baylor Drive, Karen Drive, Powell Drive, Barbee Drive and Sutherland Drive to E. Grande Boulevard; From Rose Rudman Park along Donnybrook Avenue to Amherst Street
- Route 6 – From Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard along Palace Avenue, Harmony Street, Border Avenue, W. Queen Street, N. Ross Avenue, W. Bow Street, Moore Avenue to W. Oakwood Street
- Route 7 – From Old Jacksonville Highway. along Dueling Oaks, Cherryhill Drive, Hollystone Drive, Pinehurst Street, Hollytree Circle, Woodlands Drive, Hollytree Drive, Rieck Road, Cloverdale Drive, Trenton Drive, Timberwilde Drive, Old Bullard Road and Shelley Drive to Driftwood Lane; From Shelley Drive along Brookside Drive and Fair Lane to Sunnybrook Drive
- Route 8 – From Loop 323 along N. Broadway Avenue, W. 32nd Street, Glass Avenue and W. 28th Street to Mamie G. Griffin Elementary School; From Texas College along W. 29th to Glass Avenue; From W. 24th Street along N. Palace Avenue to W. 29th Street
- Route 9 – From Donnybrook Avenue along Amherst Street and Sunnybrook Drive to Frankston Highway.; From Sunnybrook Drive along Camellia Street, W. Azalea Drive, Terre Haute Drive, and San Jacinto Drive to Milam Drive; From W. Houston Street along S. Chilton Avenue, W. 6th Street and Robertson Avenue to Sunnybrook Drive
- Route 10 – From Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard along Winona Avenue, E. Hillsboro Avenue, Church Avenue and Pabst Avenue to E. Queen Street
- Route 11 - From Loop 323 along E. Erwin Street to S. Beckham Avenue; From E. Erwin Street along Palmer Avenue to Devine Street
- Hub – Along Houston Street, S. Fannin Avenue, W. Erwin Street, W. Ferguson Street, N. Bonner Avenue and S. Vine Avenue
Engineering students and faculty from the University of Texas at Tyler designed the project to provide designated bicycle lanes throughout the City ultimately connecting UT Tyler, Tyler Junior College and Texas College by street or concrete path. The City Council approved a Sponsored Research Agreement with UT Tyler in the amount of $186,469 for the engineering and project design in May 2018 as part of a federal grant.
City staff, engineers from Brannon Corporation and Dr. Mena Souliman, associate professor of civil engineering at UT Tyler, will be at the meeting to answer questions and provide information to residents.
All interested parties are invited to attend this meeting, gather information and provide feedback. Persons with special communication or accommodation needs, including language interpretation, should contact the City of Tyler at (903) 531-1239 at least two working days prior to the meeting. Every reasonable effort will be made to accommodate those needs.
Written comments related to the proposed project may be submitted at the meeting or mailed to the City of Tyler, Attn: Lisa Crossman, P.E., P.O. Box 2039, Tyler, TX 75710. Comments may also be emailed to lcrossman@tylertexas.com. To be included as part of the project’s official record, comments must be received by Thursday, February 13, 2020.
The City applied for funding for the Tyler Bike Stripes through the 2017 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Program, a federal grant program administered locally through TxDOT. The grant will pay for 80 percent of the eligible costs and the City will pay for the remaining project costs through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.
