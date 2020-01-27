Better East Texas: We need a healthy minimum wage

A healthy minimum wage today would enable workers to go shopping, pay for their kids’ educations, and otherwise stimulate the economy. Workers haven’t had a real wage increase in decades. Much of wages are controlled by monopolies and not subject to natural economic checks and balances. This is unhealthy for the people and for our free enterprise system, and will eventually destroy the best economy in history. Because of this, a healthy minimum wage regulation would satisfy moral concerns while giving our economy the shot in the arm it needs.