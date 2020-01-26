Longview police: Woman in stable condition after being shot Saturday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating after a woman was shot Saturday night.
According to a Facebook post from the Longview Police Department, officers were dispatched at 11:06 p.m. to a shooting victim that was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.
The post said police learned the woman had been shot in the 500 block of Scenic Dr. The post said the woman is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are asking for anyone that may have information on this incident to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or on the crimestoppers website.
