Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 26 points and Chris Paul had 25 to lead Oklahoma City to its fifth-straight win, 113-104 over the slumping Minnesota Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 37 for the Timberwolves, who cut a 20-point deficit to five in the final minutes but lost their ninth in a row. Oklahoma City had seven players in double figures.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brady Manek scored 18 points to help Oklahoma defeat Mississippi State 63-62 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Alondes Williams added 13 points for the Sooners in a game played at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Robert Woodard II scored 15 points and Tyson Carter added 14 for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State scoring leader Reggie Perry scored seven points and played just 21 minutes because of foul trouble. Mississippi State had a chance to win at the end. Oklahoma led by a point in the closing seconds. Woodard missed a jumper from near the free-throw line and the Bulldogs couldn't get another shot off.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Mason Jones scored 20 points and Desi Sills added 18 to lead Arkansas to a 78-67 win over TCU in a Big 12/SEC Challenge game. The Razorbacks (15-4) led for the final 35 minutes of the game, though TCU didn’t trail by double digits until late in the second half. Sills’ 11 points in the first half helped open the lead and Jones, the team’s leading scorer on the season, had all but one of his 20 in the second half to help keep it. TCU (13-6) committed 13 turnovers in the first half, leading to nine Arkansas points and a 33-29 lead for the Razorbacks at halftime.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Isaac Likekele scored 13 points and Oklahoma State defeated Texas A&M 73-62 in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Cowboys snapped a six-game losing streak, with those setbacks all coming to Big 12 opponents. The Cowboys led 34-26 at halftime, in boosting their lead over the Aggies right before the break thanks to a dunk and jump shot, both by Likekele, over the final 46 seconds. The Cowboys’ reserves outscored their A&M counterparts 39-23 in providing plenty of help off a deep bench. Three players scored 11 points each to lead the Aggies: Emanuel Miller, Josh Nebo and Quenton Jackson