WEBXTRA: Pleasant Hill Quilters make presentation on Underground Railroad coded quilts

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Pleasant Hill Quilters made a presentation on coded quilts used by the Underground Railroad during the 1800′s at the First United Methodist Church in Longview.
Ether Blaylock with the Pleasant Hill Quilters out of Linden explains the coded panels on their sample quilt.
Coded quilts were used in the 1800’s to help guide slaves on the run to freedom. The meaning of the coded panels were passed along by word of mouth or in song since many slaves couldn’t read.
Quilts were hung on fences along paths and roadways by people trying to help.
