WEBXTRA: East Texas Chinese Association cancels Chinese New Year celebration over Coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Chinese Association has cancelled today’s scheduled Chinese New Year celebration at First Christian Church.
According to a press release, the event was cancelled as a precaution due to the worsening outbreak of Coronavirus in China and new cases found in the United States.
The release said everyone’s health is their paramount concern and they hope that everyone understands that this is a very difficult decision for them to make.
KLTV’s Alex Leroux spoke with Dr. Wei-Jia Su, President of the East Texas Chinese Association, and his wife, Dr. Kai, about the decision to cancel the event.
