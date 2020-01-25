TRAFFIC ALERT: Disabled oilfield truck blocking eastbound lanes of I-20, traffic diverting to Barber Road

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large truck has become disabled, blocking traffic on the interstate Friday night.
The eastbound lanes of I-20 are shut down and are being diverted by DPS troopers to Barber Road to go around the turned over vehicle.
The incident has been ongoing for the last half hour. DPS was not sure how much longer it will be until the truck is removed from the roadway. Smith County law enforcement is at the scene as the lead agency.
