Hawkins police chief says manhunt began as welfare check

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement officers searched for a man who ran from a traffic stop this afternoon near the city of Hawkins; the search is over.
Authorities say Ronald Riva was considered armed and dangerous at the time he fled from police.
A lengthy search on the ground and from the air near Hawkins started, oddly enough, from a welfare check.
“I got a call there was a welfare check. A lady called this morning, said she saw a white male passed out on a truck, sitting there for 45 minutes at least,” says Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow.
That man was Ronald Riva, who then proceeded to give a false name to Chief Gilow, and when questioned about it, he bolted and ran.
"I knew already there were drugs, I saw drugs on the dashboard. We did a red alert, to let citizens know what's going on because he's armed and dangerous," the chief said.
Gilow called in a Wood County Constable K-9 unit and an air search helicopter, as Riva was on foot.
It was off of FM 1795 near Exxon properties, that the bulk of the search took place. Riva had been spotted in the area.
A check showed Riva to have an extensive record, with violent tendencies.
“He came back with several charges. Armed and dangerous, aggravated assault ... it’s a bad guy. Gang-related activities,” Manfred said.
After several hours of searching, Gilow called it off. Riva was able to slip away.
But around 6 p.m., Hawkins police say Riva was taken into custody at an abandoned business building in Hawkins.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.