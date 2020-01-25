Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will start out with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day as we warm to the low 60s. Showers are possible in the early evening and will continue throughout the overnight hours. Tomorrow morning, expect clouds and rain to continue. By tomorrow afternoon, skies will clear and some spots will see some sunshine with temperatures in the low 60s. Monday will be clear, sunny and dry. More rain moves in on Tuesday, as a cold front passes through our area. We will be dry and partly sunny for Wednesday as temperatures drop to the upper 50s. Thursday and Friday will be similar days with partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the mid-50s, and a slight chance for rain.