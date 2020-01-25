Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Saturday, East Texas! After a sunny start, clouds have moved back into East Texas. We will stay dry until just after midnight, which is when showers and isolated thunderstorms move into the area throughout the morning hours of our Sunday along and ahead of our next cold front. On and off light to moderate rainfall will be likely with a few pockets of heavier rain and isolated lightning within a few stronger cells before skies mostly dry out just after lunchtime tomorrow. Partly to mostly cloudy skies stick around throughout the remainder of Sunday and as well for your Monday before cloud cover increases overnight into Tuesday ahead of yet another cold front. This front will also bring another decent shot at showers throughout the day on Tuesday and into very early Wednesday before drying out by the later morning hours. Another brief dry streak through Thursday afternoon before more rain moves into East Texas later in the afternoon of Thursday and lasts throughout Friday morning. After what looks to be a cloudy and rainy workweek, skies will finally clear out by Saturday morning and will stay dry throughout the entire weekend!