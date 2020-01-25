Greenville police searching for suspect in possible road rage attack after person dies following stabbing

GREENVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A person has died after being stabbed multiple times in what authorities believe is a result of road rage.
According to a press release from the city of Greenville, at 7:49 p.m. on Jan. 24, the Greenville Police Department responded to Walgreens in reference to a person who had been stabbed.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was transported by ambulance to the airport, where he was flown to a hospital in the Dallas area. An investigation was initiated into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The release said at 10:42 a.m. Saturday, Greenville police received a call from the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office that the victim had died. The release said the victim’s information is not being released at this time pending notification of his family.
The release said the incident possibly occurred around the intersection of the South Service Road of Interstate 30 at Wesley St. The victim was in a black Dodge truck and the suspect may have been in a passenger car. The release said the only description of the suspect is that he is a light skinned white male.
The release said at this time, it is believed the incident is a result of road rage. If you have any information relating to the incident please contact the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.
