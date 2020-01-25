Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Atlanta Hawks 140-111 for their fourth straight win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Dennis Schroder added 21 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City shot 58% from the field and posted a season-high point total. Trae Young had 26 points and a season-high 16 assists for Atlanta. John Collins scored 28 points and Cam Reddish 20 for the Hawks. Young grew up in Norman, Oklahoma and played a season of college ball at the University of Oklahoma. Thunder fans greeted him warmly during pregame introductions.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without starters Steven Adams and Terrance Ferguson against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams is out for the second straight game with a left ankle sprain. He averages 11.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.Ferguson will sit for personal reasons for the third straight game. He missed the game before those with an illness Thunder reserve Abdel Nader will sit out with a left ankle sprain. He averages 6.2 points per game.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 takes a break from conference play this weekend when its teams match up with members of the Southeastern Conference for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Third-ranked Kansas will be without suspended big men Silvio De Sousa and David McCormick when they face former Texas coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee on Saturday. Top-ranked Baylor heads to Florida and No. 18 Kentucky welcomes No. 15 Kentucky in the other two big showdowns Saturday.