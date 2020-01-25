Friday hoops: Garrison holds off San Augustine, Mavs beat Pack at the buzzer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -
Boys Scores:
North Mesquite 58, Tyler Lee 55 OT
Nacogdoches 54, Pine Tree 25
Whitehouse 57, John Tyler 51
Lufkin 85, Marshall 86
Canton 55, Athens 36
Brownsboro 40, Mabank 38
Van 72, Wills Point 44
North Lamar 60, Pittsburg 50
Gilmer 55, Bullard 51
Chapel Hill 67, Spring Hill 57
Henderson 52, Kilgore 45
Carthage 67, Huntington 41
Huffman 57, Livingston 48
Hudson 78, Jasper 55
Rains 56, Alba Golden 35
Mineola 79, Edgewood 71 OT
MP Chapel Hill 75, Winnsboro 62
Tatum 86, Daingerfield 33
Elysian Fields 64, Waskom 51
Ore City 54, Hughes Springs 52 2OT
Jefferson 66, New Diana 30
Arp 70, Gladewater 69
White Oak 78, Harmony 32
Troup 50, Winona 47
Sabine 56, West Rusk 48
Westwood 58, Buffalo 55
Hemphill 64, Central 59
Woodville 71, Central Heights 66 OT
Newton 59, Corrigan 49
Diboll 75, Pineywoods 48
Trinity 64, Hempstead 61
Clarksville 95, Simms Bowie 41
McLeod 58, Detroit 23
Linden Kildare 59, Maud 50
Big Sandy 80, Beckville 56
Cayuga 56, Cross Roads 52
Grapeland 90, Groveton 47
Cushing 63, New Summerfield 49
Alto 65, Douglass 59
Gary 55, Mt Enterprise 46
Garrison 64, San Augustine 61
Timpson 59, Joaquin 36
Tenaha 39, Woden 36
Big Sandy 58, Broaddus 32
Union Hill 80, Bloomburg 51
Girls Scores:
