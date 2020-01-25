First United Methodist Church in Longview hosts Pleasant Hill Quilters Code Quilt Presentation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was called the Underground Railroad and was comprised of people helping slaves get to freedom. The secret way the slaves were helped was the topic at the First United Methodist Church in Longview on Saturday.
KLTV spoke with the Pleasant Hill Quilters about their presentation, and the messages that showed slaves where to go, coded in quilts.
The quilts hanging along the trail of the Underground Railroad would not have eight different coded messages stitched together on one quilt, according to Ether Blaylock with Linden’s Pleasant Hill Quilters.
“We have a sample quilt that we’re going to be using for our presentation, but they had a quilt for each one of those blocks that we are using that they would hang out, whether on a clothesline or on a windowsill to let people know whether it was safe or not safe to stop there and get a little rest, get a little food, maybe change clothes and then get ready for the next part of their journey,” Blaylock said.
“So it was kind of like GPS,” I observed.
“Yes, yes. I hadn’t thought of it that way but yes,” Blaylock smiled.
She says there was much more to the signs than directions.
“One of them meant to scatter. There was something, some problem nearby. Maybe a slave catcher,” Blaylock said.
“It was one of those things that was in plain view, but there was a code,” Blaylock said.
She says since many slaves couldn’t read the meaning of the panels was spread by word, and also by song.
“And the songs were coded as well,” Blaylock revealed.
She also says many people attending the Pleasant Hill Quilters presentations tell her they had no idea the code existed.
“We try to spread the news the best we can,” Blaylock stated.
She says the quilters are trying to give their audience:
“An insight on some of the things that happened many, many years ago, and they might be able to understand why some things are happening now,” Blalock added.
To hear an explanation on what the codes on the quilts mean, click here.
