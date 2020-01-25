Democratic candidates pour into Iowa for last-minute push

Democratic candidates pour into Iowa for last-minute push
From left, Democratic presidential candidates businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stand on stage, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Ed Payne | January 25, 2020 at 1:31 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 1:31 PM

(AP) - The Senate’s impeachment trial has wrapped up its Saturday business, and that’s freed several presidential candidates from Washington for the weekend.

Some are heading to Iowa for a last-minute blitz of campaigning before the state’s caucuses kick off the battle for the Democratic nomination.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota plan town halls, rallies and concerts across Iowa on Saturday to keep their supporters motivated heading into the final stretch of the caucus campaign.

They’ll join former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who don’t have Senate obligations.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.