Coaches vs. Cancer basketball game is personal for one East Texas coach

“Well, because of the fact that you know this is the week of NABC which is National Association of Basketball Coaches is set aside to make awareness for cancer. And, of course, this is a significant part for me to be able to make awareness for a good friend of mine, Coach Wade Mason, Assistant Basketball Coach at Stephen F. Austin University,” Cedeno said. “He has stage four cancer. It started in May, he got the diagnosis in May, and then three months later it moved to actually stage four to a different part of his body and you know he is still to this day fighting and every day he can go to practice, he goes to practice. Just a competitive, competitive guy, he continues to build off of what he’s been diagnosed with and continues to fight the disease.”