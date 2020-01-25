Coaches vs. Cancer basketball game is personal for one East Texas coach

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - John Tyler and Whitehouse had a hoops date Friday night.
The annual Coaches Versus Cancer game, played in high schools and college’s around the country.
And the game’s source of inspiration means a great deal for Lions coach Cedeno Clark. While he admits his young team is struggling, he will also have his mind on a great friend. That friend is SFA Assistant Coach Wade Mason.
Mason is battling cancer and the game was played with him in mind.
“Well, because of the fact that you know this is the week of NABC which is National Association of Basketball Coaches is set aside to make awareness for cancer. And, of course, this is a significant part for me to be able to make awareness for a good friend of mine, Coach Wade Mason, Assistant Basketball Coach at Stephen F. Austin University,” Cedeno said. “He has stage four cancer. It started in May, he got the diagnosis in May, and then three months later it moved to actually stage four to a different part of his body and you know he is still to this day fighting and every day he can go to practice, he goes to practice. Just a competitive, competitive guy, he continues to build off of what he’s been diagnosed with and continues to fight the disease.”
