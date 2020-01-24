WebXtra: Jack Elementary School serving students across District with shoe drive

From Tyler ISD
TYLER, Texas - Jack Elementary School is helping ‘Tie Up Tyler ISD.’ Led by the school’s Physical Education (PE) department, students are collecting new pairs of lace-up tennis shoes for fellow Tyler ISD students across the District.
“When our PE department became aware of a need in our community for new tennis shoes, we knew Jack students and parents could have an immediate impact,” Brett Shelby, Jack Principal, said. “Last year, our fundraising mission project was a huge success. So, we knew as a school we could make a significant impact right here in our own community and within our own school district.”
Fast approaching their goal to collect 500 pairs of new lace-up tennis shoes by February 4, the school has already distributed a few pairs to another campus.
“We had a local campus contact us with a specific need and a staff member drove the requested pairs of shoes right over,” Shelby said. “Our students are doing so well in reaching out to their families, neighbors, and friends to contribute, that we may even exceed our campus goal.”
Students can also donate new pairs of socks to accompany their new shoes. When the campus meets their goal of collecting 500 pairs of tennis shoes, Mr. Shelby promises to wear clown shoes for a day while running laps with each grade level.
“I just love the way that this service project will directly impact not only our Patriots, but also students from across the district,” Shelby said. “Coach Snell and Coach Redwing saw a need and felt empowered to do something. The response is greater than we ever expected, and we are just honored that people are so willing to give.”
The biggest need is shoes for younger boys and girls, sizes 7 to 10, as well as shoes for high school students, especially men’s size 9 and up. To help the Jack Patriots reach their donation goal, please bring new, lace-up tennis shoes and new pairs of socks to the Jack Elementary School front office located at 1900 Balsam Gap Lane.
If you would like to cover this story, please contact the Office of Communications.