WATCH: Democrats finish opening arguments in President Trump’s impeachment trial

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - The Democrats’ opening arguments will come to a close during Friday’s session of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
The Democratic House prosecutors, led by lead prosecutor Adam Schiff, have argued President Trump has “sought a phony investigation of a political rival” and has “abused power like no other president in history," according to an AP report.
During Thursday’s session, senators were seen focusing on another thing on hand: fidget spinners brought by North. Carolina Sen. Richard Burr.
After Friday’s session, President Trump’s defense team will have their opportunity. They are expected to present their arguments starting on Saturday, according to the AP. In accordance with the rules approved by the Senate, they will have three days to make their arguments.
