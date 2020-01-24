Tyler Fire Department captain dies after long battle with cancer

Captain Weatherford worked out of Fire Station #8 on Shiloh Rd. in the southeastern part of the city. Along with his duties as a Captain, Weatherford was actively involved in many public service efforts during his time away from the department. As a long-time member of the Tyler Firefighter Combat Challenge Team, he represented the department and city at numerous events across the United States. He was instrumental in the founding and organizing of the annual Tyler Firefighters Relief Fund Golf Tournament, which supports firefighters and their families who are unexpectedly impacted by medical and health-related issues. Community members may also recognize him as the face of the annual Tee Off For Toys Golf Tournament, which supports the Salvation Army’s efforts to collect funds and toys for the needy.