Tanker truck fire stalls westbound I-20 traffic in Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported vehicle fire on Interstate 20 in Longview.
Sometime before 5:30 a.m. Friday, law enforcement were called to report of a tanker truck on fire near Exit 591 at Old Kilgore Highway.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies shut down the westbound lanes of I-20 due to the intensity of the flames from the truck’s trailer. Traffic is backed up nearly five miles from the scene.
The incident did not involve a wreck.
No injuries were reported.
