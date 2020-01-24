Tanker truck fire stalls westbound I-20 traffic in Longview

By Kerri Compton | January 24, 2020 at 5:56 AM CST - Updated January 24 at 6:20 AM

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported vehicle fire on Interstate 20 in Longview.

Sometime before 5:30 a.m. Friday, law enforcement were called to report of a tanker truck on fire near Exit 591 at Old Kilgore Highway.

Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies shut down the westbound lanes of I-20 due to the intensity of the flames from the truck’s trailer. Traffic is backed up nearly five miles from the scene.

The incident did not involve a wreck.

No injuries were reported.

