SPD: Family needs help finding man last seen in December

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need help locating 30-year-old Stephen Davis. He was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Davis, who is known to travel to Dallas, Texas, was last seen in Shreveport on December 26, 2019.
He is 5′8″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has a beard and usually carries a black backpack.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300. You can also call the Youth Services Bureau at (318) 673-7020.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.