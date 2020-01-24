Police: Knife-wielding man fatally shot by officers during late-night traffic stop

PARIS, Texas (KLTV) - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in East Texas.
According to the Paris Police Department, the incident happened shortly before midnight Thursday during a traffic stop.
Officials said a patrol officer initiated the stop in the 200 block of East Sherman Street. The officer called for backup when the driver of the vehicle did not obey commands to exit the vehicle.
According to authorities, when a second unit arrived on scene, the driver exited the vehicle with two large knives.
Officials said the armed man began approaching the officers. That’s when he was shot.
Police did not say if both officers opened fire.
The driver was taken from the scene by EMS. Police said he later died at a hospital.
The Texas Rangers are currently investigating. The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.
According to police, the name of the driver will be released upon notification of next of kin.
