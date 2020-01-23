East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies will become crystal clear during the overnight hours. Plentiful sunshine is forecast for our Friday with fairly normal, Late January, temperatures. Partly Cloudy skies on Saturday with a chance for showers during the overnight hours and early on Sunday as another weak frontal system moves through. Partly Cloudy skies by late Sunday should continue through Monday. Mostly Cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday with another front scheduled to move through late on Tuesday. The best chances for rain next week will be on Tuesday with the front, then just scattered showers possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Mild Temperature expected Sunday through Thursday.