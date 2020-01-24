Longview police ID man killed while trying to cross road in wheelchair

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have released the identity of a man struck by a vehicle while he tried to cross the road in his wheelchair, as well as information on the suspect vehicle.
The pedestrian has been identified as John Garnett Page, 65, of Longview.
The vehicle is suspected to be a 1999-2006 Chevy or GMC club cab with a fleet-side and chrome strip on the lower door guard. Police believe it has chrome mirrors and chrome front and rear bumpers , factory gray wheels and the truck is charcoal or dark gray colored.
The truck is believed to have front-center to front-right damage, a possible headlight out, broken driver-side mirror with missing glass and possible damage to the hood and grill.
According to Longview police, on Jan. 17 at 6:33 p.m., they were dispatched to an accident with injuries involving a pedestrian in the 3300 block of North 4th Street. When officers arrived, they found Page had been attempting to cross the roadway in a wheelchair. Police said he had been struck by a vehicle.
They said the driver fled the scene in the vehicle and did not return or contact police. Page was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
