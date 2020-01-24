Longview police arrest man in Scenic Drive shooting, first thought to be self-inflicted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, a shooting was reported on Scenic Drive in Longview.
Police say that a caller reported an injured person in the 1200 block of Scenic Wednesday afternoon. Police and EMS responded. The person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Police investigated and felt that the gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted.
On Thursday night, police confirmed that the victim, Bryan Rivera, 17, of Longview, died. Further investigation showed that he did not harm himself, but was shot by someone else.
Police have arrested Eduardo Serano, 19, of Longview as the suspect in the shooting. Serano was arrested and charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide. He was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon, and is in the Gregg County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.