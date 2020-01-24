Hallsville man gets 6 years federal prison for distributing steroids

According to information presented in court, beginning in August 2018, Farmer began conspiring with others to distribute at least 2,500 units of anabolic steroids. Farmer served as a distributor of the steroids, receiving the drugs from foreign suppliers and then selling them to other dealers and users by way of the internet and through the United States mail. Additionally, Farmer was found to be in possession of a pistol while he was in the process of delivering steroids.