Gilmer ISD superintendent recommends longtime assistant for AD job

Alan has been coaching and teaching in East Texas for 28 years with 17 of those as a part of the Gilmer Buckeyes staff. During his career almost spanning three decades Alan has worked to invest in students/athletes, both male and female, to help build them into productive citizens. As the offensive coordinator on the Buckeye football staff, Alan has had the opportunity to be a part of multiple state championships, record setting offensive seasons as well as coaching numerous players that have moved on to successful college and professional careers.