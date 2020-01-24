Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today is shaping up to be a beautiful and sunny day. Highs today will range in the upper 50s to low 60s and skies will remain mostly clear. Tomorrow will start off chilly and sunny but as we head later into the afternoon hours, clouds will quickly return to the area. A few showers will be possible just before midnight before rain chances ramp up as we head into Sunday morning as our next cold front moves in. Light to moderate showers should be expected for the first half of the day as this front makes its way through East Texas. The rain should be finished just after lunchtime and skies will begin to clear throughout the afternoon/evening hours. Monday will be another beautiful, mostly sunny day as highs warm into the middle 60s. The sunshine is shortlived, however, as cloud cover quickly returns to East Texas on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. This front will bring another round of showers and possible thunderstorms through the PM hours of Tuesday and the AM hours of Wednesday. Another brief break in the rain Wednesday afternoon/evening before rain once again moves into East Texas later on Thursday and also on Friday.