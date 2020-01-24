East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Beautiful Day continues here in East Texas...a little breezy from time to time, but the wind should settle down this evening. Saturday starts off under mostly sunny skies, but an increase in clouds is likely throughout the day. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies overnight Saturday/Sunday with rain chances increasing late Saturday evening/overnight as a weak storm system moves through Sunday morning. Rain continues through Sunday morning, then ends by afternoon. A partly cloudy sky is likely by Monday afternoon. Another weak storm system will move through on Tuesday bring the chances for showers/thundershowers back into the forecast. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected Wednesday through Friday with a few showers possible on Thursday and a few more on Friday. Have a great weekend.