East Texas Ag News: Details on online wine making workshop

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re thinking about entering or expanding efforts in the winemaking industry then there’s a workshop coming up for you.
The Prospective and New Winery Owner Workshop is a full-day workshop provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service.
It will be held online on February 12, and it will cover what it takes to get started or broaden the business. Experts will cover legal and permitting requirements, equipment selection, winery design, varietal selections, marketing tips and lessons learned by specialists and winemakers.
The cost for the course is $300 and you can find registration information on ETXAgNews.com.