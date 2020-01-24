City of Whitehouse proclaiming Feb. 2 ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Whitehouse is not only hoping its most famous school alumni will become a Super Bowl champion, its hoping it will happen on a day proclaimed in his honor.
The City of Whitehouse City Council will proclaim Sunday, Feb. 2, the day of the big game, “Patrick Mahomes Day.” The proclamation will be read at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
A copy of the proclamation is on the city’s website and reads as follows:
"WHEREAS, Patrick Mahomes, a 2014 graduate of Whitehouse High School is an extremely successful quarterback; and
WHEREAS, Patrick originally entered the NFL as the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Kansas City; and
WHEREAS,Patrick was the first quarterback in Chiefs history to throw for 300+ yards in eight consecutive games.; and
WHEREAS, during his career, Patrick has been awarded many accolades, including National Football League’s Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season,
2019 Pro Bowl Selection, and 2018 FedEx Air Player of the year; and
WHEREAS, Patrick continues his third season as the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs; and
WHEREAS, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick will compete in Super Bowl LIV; and
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Charles Parker, Mayor of the City of Whitehouse, Texas do hereby proclaim Sunday, February 2, 2020, to be “Patrick Mahomes Day”
