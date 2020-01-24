Christian Restoration Community offering Bingo to raise funds for more drivers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas veterans organization that specializes in transportation has added the game of Bingo to help raise funds for more drivers.
The Christian Restoration Community residential program has been helping veterans for ten years.
“We take the veterans back and forth to the VA hospital at 3 and 4 in the morning in the five surrounding rural counties,” said Director Debra Christian.
Christian helped found the CRC as a labor of love for her Korean War veteran father and their struggles to get him to his VA appointments.
“You just grow up when your Dad was 25 years old and you see the green uniform all your life,” Christian said. “This is what you do you just find a need. You fulfill it and you do the best you can with it.”
Christian admits the organization needs some help.
“We've done very well, but we are getting old so we wanted to recruit some volunteers,” Christian said.
She is introducing bingo to help raise funds for more drivers.
“So, with the Bingo CRC money, we will be allowed a stipend check as they come and drive for us,” Christian said.
They have an official grand opening at the CRC building on Glenwood.
Bingo kicks off with the first game on Jan. 29. She has clear goals on the funds and new drivers.
“So, we are looking for about maybe three or more and we drive about once a week,” she said. “That’s all a volunteer needs to do.”
Christian’s passion and "esprit de corps" shine through.
“You learn one for all, all for one. You learn camaraderie. It’s just part of your DNA.
To contact CRC, you can go to their website at www.crctyler.com or call 903-372-2652.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.