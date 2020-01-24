Buffalo chicken biscuit sliders by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you are looking for a tasty and easy to prepare recipe for watching football, or just for something different for you weeknight supper, this may be just what you’re looking for!
Baked Buffalo chicken biscuit sliders
1 1/2 cups diced cooked chicken, pulled from a rotisserie or homemade
1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
5 tablespoons Buffalo wing sauce, divided
3 tablespoons butter, melted and divided
1 can (16.3 oz) Southern Homestyle refrigerated Buttermilk biscuits (8 biscuits)
2 green onions, thinly sliced
Method:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine chicken, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, 4 tablespoons of wing sauce, and two tablespoons melted butter. Stir well to combine.
Separate the biscuits, and cut each one into three strips. Press each strip out into about a 4 x 1.5 inch rectangle.
Place a generous tablespoon of the chicken filling onto one half of each rectangle, then fold over. Do not seal the edges.
Place the filled, folded biscuits into the baking dish in six rows of four biscuits each.
Place the pan into the hot oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes until biscuits are done in the center and golden brown on top.
Combine the remaining tablespoon each of melted butter and wing sauce, and brush it over the biscuit tops. Sprinkle with chopped green onions.
Serve with a bowl of ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping, if desired.
