Andy’s Frozen Custard expanding to downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Andy’s Frozen Custard will be a part of the Plaza Tower on the Square, according to a Plaza Facebook post.
“Fitzpatrick Architects is helping Andy’s Downtown design a creative, welcoming space for friends, communities and families to sit and stay a while,” the post states. “With outdoor seating as well, Andy’s vision is to serve as the sweet-treat headquarters for a thriving and growing downtown, making it even easier for people to hang out, socialize and make memories.”
Andy’s will be joining Cafe 1948 and True Vine Brewing in the Plaza.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.