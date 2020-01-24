Amarillo man arrested after barricading himself in abandoned home after multi-county chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is now in custody after a chase led to a standoff at an abandoned home in Crosby County on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the driver of a vehicle, now identified as 41-year-old Christopher Tafoya, of Amarillo, was involved in a chase that spanned at least four counties in west Texas. During the chase, he bailed from the vehicle he was in and barricaded himself inside an abandoned home just north of Crosbyton.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle Tafoya was driving around 2 p.m. in Lubbock County.
Officials say Tafoya refused to stop and led the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, Hale County deputies, Crosby County deputies, Idalou Police Department and Floyd County deputies on a chase through Lubbock, Floyd, Hale and Crosby counties.
Around 3:15 p.m., Tafoya stopped the vehicle in the 900 block of FM 651, north of Crosbyton. He ran inside the abandoned home and officers surrounded him. The DPS helicopter kept an eye on the situation from the sky.
A perimeter was set up and DPS assisted other agencies on the scene. The Lubbock County SWAT team, with Floyd and Crosby County Sheriff’s Offices, took the suspect into custody at approximately 5:40 p.m. A K-9 and his handler were also on the scene.
Tafoya was arrested for parole violation and evading arrest in a vehicle, according to officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s office.
He has been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, where his only charge listed is continued violence against family. His bond has been set at $25,000. More charges are expected to be added.
