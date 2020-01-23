Whitehouse business owner pleads guilty to withholding payroll taxes

In his capacity with Brosang’s Landscaping, Inc., Brosang was a “responsible person,” that is, he had the corporate responsibility to collect, truthfully account for, and pay over the payroll taxes for Brosang’s Landscaping, Inc. During the third quarter of 2015, Brosang’s Landscaping, Inc. failed to make required payments to the Internal Revenue Service. As a responsible person, Brosang knew that Brosang’s Landscaping, Inc. had a duty to pay, and the ability to make, the required payments, and he intentionally and willfully failed to make and pay over, or have Brosang’s Landscaping, Inc. make and pay over, the payments. The amount of taxes that should have been, and was not, paid over for the third quarter of 2015 is $49,704.47. The total of payroll taxes that should have been, and was not, paid over is $229,552.