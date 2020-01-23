WEBXTRA: East Texas Boat, RV Show set for this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum got an early look at the East Texas Boat & RV Show, which will be held at Longview’s Maud Cobb Convention Center this weekend.
The Convention center is full of boats and RVs of all sizes and shapes.
For many people, there is a nostalgic feeling associated with boating. It harkens back to a time when their family enjoyed an outing on a river, a lake, or an ocean.
“It’s one of the few things you can do with your whole family, no matter if you’re five or 50," said Jeff Gage with Plano Marine. “You remember how much fun you had boating with your family when you were a kid.”
We’ll have more information on the East Texas Boat & RV Show later today.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.