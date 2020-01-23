UT Tyler students learn from impeachment process

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In college, the past is often the point of focus, but for students at the University of Texas at Tyler, they’re learning about the impeachment process as it’s happening.
"Students are fascinated because they see that this is a moment of consequence. That they know that in this case we talk about in our classes we always open up with the constitution we usually mention that impeachment is something that has happened before, but now in this moment we have the chance we have the chance to see it happening while we’re teaching it,” said assistant political science professor Mark Owens
Owens said that despite dismissal from the president and senate Republicans, they’re teaching students that impeachment is a serious matter.
"It’s not something to be taken lightly. It’s not a process they’re going through for political theater. A majority of the members of the house found that there was a reason to go through this process,” said Owens.
UT Tyler freshman Omar Barakat said following the impeachment process in class has given him a better understanding of the past.
"In my opinion, it’s better learning about things happening now. It makes it easier to learn about the things that happened beforehand,” said Barakat.
As the senate hears arguments in the impeachment trial, the outcome is still to be determined. One thing that is certain, the impeachment of President Trump will go down in history.
"It’s one of those formative moments. For me, when I was in college, it was the war in Iraq and now we have something here where there’s going to be another major moment where you think about American politics,” said Owens.
