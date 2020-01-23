Tyler City Council renews juvenile curfew

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Since 1994, a nightly curfew for minors age 17 and under has been in place in Tyler, and the town’s city council voted to renew that curfew at Wednesday’s meeting.
“Every day of the week except for Friday and Saturday from eleven o’clock at night to six in the morning on Friday and Saturday it’s twelve o’clock at night to six in the morning. They’re supposed to be at home or inside," said Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler.
Toler said the main reason this curfew is in place is to keep people safe.
“Those after hours, there’s not a lot of businesses open. There’s not a lot of other activities going on, but whether they’re the individuals engaging in criminal activity, or potentially the victims of crimes, there are other people out there that are engaging in those activities and we want to make sure that we do everything we can to keep the young men and women safe," Toler said.
There are some exceptions for the curfew, such as emergencies and religious purposes, but if a minor is found to be out past curfew without an excuse, there are consequences.
“You can be taken into custody if we have to have a parent come get you or we have to take you home. It is a Class C misdemeanor. We would refer it to municipal court. It’d be just like a traffic citation at that stage," Toler said.
At today’s city council meeting, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines supported renewing the curfew.
“It is seen very favorably by our citizens, so it’s a valuable tool," Heines said.
Moments later, the council approved an ordinance that will renew the curfew for another three years.
