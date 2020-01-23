Tyler businessman Bill Day dies at age 84

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Tyler native and trusted businessman Bill Day died of cancer, Tuesday at the age of 84.
Bill Day was made famous in East Texas by his self-named Bill Day Tire Center. This year marks the company’s 49th year in business. The first Bill Day Tire Center was opened on Erwin Street in Tyler. There are now four locations in East Texas.
Day was born in Tyler and a graduate of Chapel Hill High School. He served two years in the U.S. Air Force and also served several years in the Air force Reserve.
Day was an auto racing fan. He owned several race cars and started a racing supply catalog company, Day Motorsports, to satisfy a need for easier access to racing equipment.
Graveside services for Bill R. Day, 84, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 11:00 am at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, with the Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24 from 4-7 pm at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.