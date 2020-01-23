Thursday’s Weather: Light rain/fog early today, clearing late

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few more light showers are expected off and on this morning and some patchy dense fog is developing just ahead of the cold front that will push through the region. The front will move the rain out of the area and skies will gradually begin to clear by this afternoon. Breezy at times today with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies expected for Friday with high temperatures just shy of 60 degrees. Cloud cover will begin to increase again this weekend with a slight chance for rain increasing Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures this weekend will be in the low 60s. Another cold front will be on the way for the middle of next week with another widespread chance for rain.