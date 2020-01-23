South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center provides an update for admitted Bald Eagle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has provided an update on the Bald Eagle at the Animal Medical Center with Dr. Tim Polk.
The Eagle has gained 2.57 pounds since being admitted.
They will continue hydro and physical therapy along with his medication.
Another update will be provided in 10 days.
South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center had admitted a Bald Eagle from Lake Proctor Dam in Comanche County, Monday, January 13th.
The Eagle has a wound on his left carpus.
The doctors are giving him medicine and hydro therapy twice a day.
The Eagle is a little under weight, but is making up by his ravenous appetite, according to the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
