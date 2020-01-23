Smith County clerk reorganizes family census documents ahead of future digitization

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - People who visit the Smith County Clerk’s Office with hopes of finding links to genealogy or personal records will have better luck finding what they need after a major reorganization effort.
Karen Phillips, Smith County clerk, has organized around 117 boxes of files, which contain tens of thousands of documents and put them in searchable order. Vital Statistics employee Rebecca Armbruster said the files were in desperate need of reorganizing, and often times people who asked for records left empty-handed.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux stopped by the Smith County Clerk’s Office to talk about how much time and effort it took to reorganize those records, and how the project became something of a labor of love.
